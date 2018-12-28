Midnight Movies: Clue (35mm)

Acting as master of ceremonies, Wadsworth welcomes a gaggle of seemingly unrelated strangers. As they converge on the mansion one transgression leads to another and murder is afoot! Jonathan Lynn's directorial debut hosts a phenomenal ensemble cast and the delightful gimmick of three separate endings, a concept offered by John Landis who was originally attached to direct. The boilerplate whodunit qualities are little more than a platform for the comic talents of the performers and Curry's third act soliloquies are a thing of beauty. Like ROCKY HORROR, CLUE has only grown in its audience's esteem, becoming a new cult favorite over the past decade. Which ending do you think YOU'LL SEE?! Lightning flashes, recedes into darkness. -- Andy Helmkamp

