Midwest Masquerade 2018 at The Waiting Room

Midwest Masquerade is an annual event that combines the elegant, yet mysterious feel of a traditional masquerade ball with the upbeat, electric feel of a music festival. Two stages of magical music, connected by a bright indoor corridor, will allow all masked attendees to wander from one mystical realm of music to another, ultimately leading to a one of a kind experience on September 22nd. 🎭

*Formal attire & mask are recommended for this event*

Saturday, September 22 | Doors at 7PM | 18+ EventTickets on sale now: http://bit.ly/2LlMCCn

The Waiting Room Lounge & Reverb Lounge

Mapp Entertainment