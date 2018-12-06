Mike Zito "First Class Life" Tour

(Omaha, NB) - 2018 BMA "Blues Rock Artist of the Year" Mike Zito brings his "First Class Life' Tour (in support of recently-released Ruf Records album of the same name) locally to Chrome Lounge, 8552 Park Dr., Thursday, December 6. Showtime: 6:00pm. Tickets: $15. Info: (402) 339-8660 or visit http://chromeloungeomaha.com.

Year-end honors for First Class Life include a Top 10 Rockin' Blues Tunes of 2018 nod from Rock And Blues Muse, for Zito's "Mama Don't Like No Wah-Wah," writing the track is "Blues and funky fun with some outstanding guitar playing."

The prolific guitarist-vocalist was part of the 2018 Blues Caravan this past Summer along with fellow guitarists Bernard Allison and Ally Venable, a yearly, high-profile tour presented by German-based blues label, Ruf Records.