Moxie Matters

Author Jen Hatmaker and singer/songwriter Nichole Nordeman invite audiences in to join them for a night of lively conversation and soulful music about wrangling delight out of the mess of life. In this evening experience with the two best friends you will laugh.

Make new friends. Swap stories. Share struggles. Breathe. Listen. Own your mess. Stand with one another. Silence the voices of regret. Recognize that every part of your journey – every broken place – leading to a bigger, more beautiful story.

Hatmaker is the author of The New York Times best-selling titles “Of Mess and Moxie” and “For the Love.” As “Chief BFF,” she knows we have incredibly strong shoulders to bear loss, hope, grief and vision. Nordeman has sold more than 1 million albums and won 9 GMA Dove Awards, including two awards for Female Vocalist of the Year and Songwriter of the Year. The video of “Slow Down” struck a chord with parents everywhere, amassing more than 20 million views. Her songs chronicle the journey, the ups and downs of life, and not looking back with regret—but with thankfulness that God was there at every turn.

Pouring out compassion and reassurance, they remind us that all the miles along the way matter – all the pain, the tears, the late nights, the questions and confusion. None of it is wasted as we journey closer to who we were meant to be and the dreams God has for us.