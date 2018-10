DEBUSSY: Sarabande

POULENC: Piano Concerto No. 1

FAURÉ: Pelléas et Mélisande Suite

MOZART: Symphony No. 31, “Paris”

Pay a musical visit to Paris. Three French composers offer differing perspectives. Debussy’s lush and calming composition precedes Poulenc’s witty concerto performed by Grammy nominee Terrence Wilson. Fauré’s serene and haunting suite depicts star-crossed lovers of myth. Mozart’s lyrical and sparkling symphony gives us a taste of his youthful sojourn in Paris.