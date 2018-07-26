Mr. E and the Stringless Kite w/ The North Fork at Reverb Lounge

Mr. E & the Stringless Kite:One of Omaha’s up and coming progressive bands, Mr. E & the Stringless Kite debuted their album entitled, “Seeds” on July 6. Recorded at Another Recording Company in Omaha, and mix engineered by bassist Sam Fleisher, “Seeds” contains 70+ minutes of progressive music ranging from folk to heavy rock to alt-country to psychedelia and everything in between! You can expect lush harmonies and intricate arrangements from the songwriting of vocalist Kristen Taylor and vocalist/guitarist Cole Eisenmenger. Joining them is Connor Swanson on lead guitar and Chris Kaiser on drums.