Mrs. Barbara Freeman "Mirror Mirror" Book Signing

Mirror. Mirror utilizes a fresh and modern approach to capture the reader's attention. Tina Thomas, a young girl of color, suffers from low self-esteem. Tina sits alone and glares into her Old Rickety Mirror. This mirror rocks, shakes and shimmies! The mirror has a loud voice that uses a form of modern-day rap! The mirror basically asks, "Who is the prettiest girl that Tina can recall?" Tina cannot answer correctly until she learns that all shades of brown are beautiful! This book teaches that beauty comes in all colors! Beauty is not only the image reflected outwards; but, it also reveals the respect and kindness that comes from one's heart.

Mrs. Freeman is a retired OPS Educator and Guidance Counselor. She received her Bachelors of Science in Education with a Minor in Library Science, and Masters of Science in Guidance and Counseling from the University of Nebraska at Omaha. She has author two other children’s books “Sugar a Princess Pit Bull Finds Her Family and Super Smart Sugar.” She has received several awards and honors: UNO Links Sisterhood Award, Community Service Creative Writing Lessons for OPS 4th & 5th grade. National Association of Professional Women/Woman of the Year, University of Nebraska Woman of the Year. Two time Purple Dragonfly Award Winner. Three-time Nebraska Humane Society (Camp Kindness) Favorite Animal Book Author. She is a member of the National Association of Professional Women, Salem Baptist Church Prayer Partners, NAACP, Nebraska Writers’ Guild, Nebraska Center for the Books, and Authors and Experts.