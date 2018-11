It's the second to last Omaha Brunch Party of the Year!

Make sure to adjust those clocks and then come continue your Saturday night or start your Sunday Funday.

DJ Jab with the musical curation.

Now taking reservations for 11am and 1:30pm. Give us a shout at 402-315-9051 to reserve your table. THEY. WILL. SELL. OUT.

This event is 21+.