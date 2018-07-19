Music Crush Everyday at Reverb Lounge

Buccshot / Rico Law / Young Turtle AKA Andrew Buffkins / HB / Bacon Da Smalltown General / IGO Entertainment / Streetzo Albeno / Hosted by Staso and Jay Montice Johnson / Music by Houston Alexander

Tickets: $10 ADV / $12 DOS On sale now: http://bit.ly/2yeiwPC

All ages / Doors at 9pm

Music Crush is a showcase that brings you the best local talent in Omaha, Nebraska and surrounding areas. It consists of singers, rappers, and producers coming together to showcase their skills. It also serves as a networking platform for other artists and the consumer to know who is doing music in the city. It brings out anyone who is serious about showcasing their skills.