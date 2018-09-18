Music Trivia at Reverb Lounge

Music Trivia Night at Reverb Lounge

No Cover / 21+

Kevin Coffey and Joel Henriksen host the monthly Music Quiz night at Reverb Lounge. Kevin Coffey is the music critic for the Omaha World Herald and Joel Henriksen is a talent buyer for 1% Productions. Open to teams of 3-5 people, Kevin and Joel will lead you through five rounds of six questions worth one point each, with one final WILD round of five questions worth two points each. The team with the most points will win a $50 bar tab to Reverb Lounge!

Categories change monthly and all music fans, from novice to nerd, are welcome!