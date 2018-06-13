Nebraska Landlord Conference

Are you a landlord or own rental property? Want to own rental property? This fun full day event of 5 power packed seminars and 2 networking sessions to assist new rental property owners, existing landlords, and others in the commercial residential rental market in attaining the most profits with the highest integrity. Go to www.NebraskaLandlordConference.com

DRONE GIVEAWAYS EVERY HOUR and Door Prizes during Networking Sessions

CONFERENCE WELCOME SPEAKER: Exquisite Entrepreneur and National Restaurateur Greg Cutchall, CEO of Cutchall Management Company

LUNCH KEY NOTE SPEAKER: THE Authority on Real Estate: Nebraska Real Estate Commissioner Herb Freeman, COO of NP Dodge Real Estate

SEMINAR GUEST SPEAKERS: Nebraska District Judge James T. Gleason; Nebraska County Judge Thomas Harmon; Saffold Law; Chatelain & Maynard Law; Matt Doughtery Insurance; Douglas County Sheriff; Omaha Police Department; Omaha Fire Department; Castro Realty; Nebraska Lifestyles Property Management.

CONFERENCE SEMINARS: 1. Ask a Judge: Landlord Tenant Law 2. Real estate sales & increasing occupancy; a Dedication Ceremony Luncheon w/ Key Note Speaker; 30- minute power networking session; 4.Insurance premiums & liabilities 5. Criminal activity, fire and evictions 6. Ask a Lawyer: Evictions & more to protect & maximize profits.

TOPICS: Landlord tenant law, potential threats, lawsuits, evictions, pet policies, leases, testing centers, liabilities, crime, negligence, fires, insurance premiums, vacancies, occupancy rates, sales, marketing & service.

FOOD: Lunch Buffet serving Chicken Marsala, Salmon, sautéed asparagus, grilled vegetable medley, potatoes, garden salad and dinner roll. Cash Bar will be available.

EARLY BIRD: $50 (Registration before May 1st)

REGULAR REGISTRATION: $75 (May 1st -June 10th)