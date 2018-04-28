Join us at RiverWest Park for the Nebraska Renaissance Festival! Huzzah and welcome to the longest running weekend Renaissance festival in Nebraska, established in 2003 in Ashland, and formerly held at Bellevue Berry Farm and River City Star Landing. Bring your friends and family out for two festivals in one – an edutainment celebration of 16th Century Europe and 18th Century Caribbean buccaneers.

16th Annual 2018 Nebraska Renaissance Faire & Medieval Pageant

and 11th Annual 2018 Midlands Pirate Festival

April 28-29th, 2018

10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Riverwest Park

NW Omaha, NE 68022

Now opening at 10 a.m. to give an extra hour of fun each day

Adults: $12 – Kids (5-15): $6

Two-day passes available.

Find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/nebfaire

and www.facebook.com/midlandspiratefest