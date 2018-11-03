Nebraska Sierra Club Harvest Moon Banquet, Nov. 3

This is the Nebraska Sierra Club premiere fundraising event. This year's featured speaker is Kara Eastman. To view a short video of last year's banquet click on the link: https://youtu.be/wLekTX0l0Ss

Tickets are $50 or $500 for a table of ten. Click on the tickets link to pay via Paypal or credit. Click the edit (pencil) and write banquet in the text box. To pay by mail, send your check to: Nebraska Chapter Sierra Club (banquet): P.O. Box 4664, Omaha, NE 68104. Contact David Corbin for further information: dcorbin@cox.net