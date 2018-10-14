Neighborhood GOTV Canvasing with HWC

Neighbors are invited to canvas with HWC and HPNA on Sunday, October 14. There will be a brief training from 2:00 to 2:30 followed by canvasing until 5:00. Neighbors and volunteers will come together and provide information to increase voter participation for the November 6th Midterm Elections. We welcome those interested in canvassing to participate prior to October 14th to encourage increased voter turnout in our neighborhood!

Heartland Workers Center (HWC) is pushing to increase voter turnout in our neighborhood. HWC's nonpartisan I Vote for my Family campaign speaks with community members about the upcoming midterm elections on November 6. The goal is to increase voter turnout and educating the electorate.

===================================================

Early Voting & Voter Registration:

• Register to vote deadline October 19. Register online or in person at HWC's or at any public library. Late registrations are accepted at the Dougls County Election Commission Office (225 N. 115th St.) until October 26th. http://www.votedouglascounty.com/voter_registration.aspx

• Early voting has started and people can return their ballots in by 8 PM on Election Day on November 6th. October 26th is the last day to request early voting ballot. http://www.votedouglascounty.com/early_voting.aspx

===================================================

Heartland Workers Center 2923 S. 24th Street, Suite 3A(402) 933-6095Ask for Samantha or Abbie for any questions or to participate in their other canvasing efforts.

Community leaders and volunteers all come canvass Monday through Thursday from 5-8pm and Satuday's from 11am-3pm.

==================================================

If you have any questions email HPNA President, Amelia Rosser, amelia.rosser@gmail.com.

Your membership dues help support HPNA. Please renew your membership here: http://www.hpnaomaha.org/membership.html.