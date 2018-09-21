Join ONE Omaha in Gifford Park for our next Neighborhood Meet Up on Friday, September 21st, from 6 to 8pm at California Bar, 510 North 33rd Street. We will be sitting on the patio and Mike McGuire will be there to answer questions about the upcoming North Omaha Neighborhood Leadership Academy.

There's no hidden agenda and no cash prize for showing up. It's just a chance to meet other people doing neighborhood work like you. There's a great anonymous quote that says "Speak in such a way that others love to listen to you. Listen in such a way that others love to speak to you." It's amazing what you can learn when you're just shootin' the breeze with someone in a casual setting, especially if that person is different from you.