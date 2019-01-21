New Music Mondays at The Waiting Room

Midwest Elite Concerts and 1% productions presents the much anticipated return of the original and classic concert series NEW MUSIC MONDAYS.

As always this is all ages with no cover.

Doors at 7, Showtime at 8

Headliner: Mindflight Support acts: RGF & Witherfang

Mindflight is an exciting new hard rock band from Omaha Nebraska. They fuse many different styles and influences to create their own unique sound that permeates the ear and intrigues the mind. They bring a dynamic style that engages audiences of all ages.

In 2019 they are set to release their first album with tours and merchandise to support.

Mindflight has shared the stage with National acts such as

Adelitas way, Orgy, trapt, devil you know, motograter, American head charge, hed pe, dope, forevermore, powerman 5000, Screaming For Silence and shallow side.

Mindflight is a band on the rise, and available on all social media outlets. Steam them, request them on your favorite radio station, or check your local concert sources. They will be playing soon at a venue near you