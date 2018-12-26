New Year's Preschool Storytime

Preschoolers will enjoy stories, activities, creative movements and songs more challenging than those featured in Toddler Storytimes. Interaction and participation are encouraged as good preparation for formal preschool and kindergarten classes. Explore the early literacy skills of singing, playing, reading, talking and writing in each storytime. Childcare groups, please call in advance.Let's Celebrate the New Year Storytime!Celebrate the start of the New Year with a sparkly, fun-filled storytime!