New Year's Preschool Storytime

to Google Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 iCalendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00

W. Dale Clark Library 215 S. 15th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

Preschoolers will enjoy stories, activities, creative movements and songs more challenging than those featured in Toddler Storytimes. Interaction and participation are encouraged as good preparation for formal preschool and kindergarten classes. Explore the early literacy skills of singing, playing, reading, talking and writing in each storytime. Childcare groups, please call in advance.Let's Celebrate the New Year Storytime!Celebrate the start of the New Year with a sparkly, fun-filled storytime!

Info
W. Dale Clark Library 215 S. 15th St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
to Google Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00 iCalendar - New Year's Preschool Storytime - 2018-12-26 10:30:00

Tags