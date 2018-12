Come join Eckophonic and Anthony's Steakhouse for our New Year's Eve Party!

Tonight, dining is reservation only, but $10 gets you in for the show in the lounge.

Whether it's a bar that is packed to capacity or an outdoor concert entertaining over 10,000, Eckophonic gives their audience a show that's more than just a bar band playing cover songs. They deliver a polished, high energy show from tour-quality musicians.

$10 COVER