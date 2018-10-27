Join us live at OutrSpaces for Nite Caps with Maria Broski Corpuz

TOPIC: Civics Crash CourseGUESTS: Roseann MoringTony VargasDominique Morgan

PERFORMANCE by Dominique Morgan

A $10 suggested donation supports the artists and OutrSpaces.

Before the midterm elections (November 6th), OutrSpaces will be hosting Nite Caps: Civics Crash Course to make sure you’re informed before the big day. But what’s so cool about American Democracy? We’ll tackle questions that challenge us to use critical thinking and empathy while discussing current events, the state of our democracy and the future that is looming ahead.

Voting is the most basic, fundamental action in the process of our democracy and it’s crucial to stay informed. We vote for representatives that are supposed to re-present our issues and our voices within the government. A common thought among the younger electorate is that their vote doesn’t matter. But every vote does matter, especially for local elections. Elected local officials control things that directly affect us like education, roads, hospitals and so much more. In the 2014 midterm elections, only 37% of eligible voters turned up to vote.

The millennial generation made up almost 50% of the eligible voting population in 2016 but only 19% of people aged 18-29 showed up to vote. As millennials, we’ve had the privilege of not having to fight for the right to participate in government. We have underestimated and ignored the power of democracy. It’s time to start paying attention and strategically planning for the future of democracy.

Guests:

Roseann Moring has been a political reporter for the Omaha World-Herald since 2011. She currently covers all things political - federal, state and local. Before that, she covered things from suburban neighborhoods to city hall for the OWH. She recently covered President Trump’s rally in Council Bluffs at the Mid-America Center. Moring has also been covering Nebraska’s 2nd congressional race in depth. She has been covering Republican Incumbent Don Bacon’ and Democratic candidate Kara Eastman’s strategies leading up to the November 6th elections.

Tony Vargas represents the people of the 7th legislative district in the Nebraska Unicameral Legislature and the second Hispanic legislator in Nebraska’s history. The 7th legislative district is confined by California St down south to Harrison Street and from the Missouri River west to Highway 75. Tony and his wife, Lauren, live in Little Italy which is within district 7 (OutrSpaces is located in this district, too!). He has devoted his career to public service and advocacy. Vargas is currently an incumbent on the Omaha Board of Education in Omaha, Nebraska and his term ends at the end of this year. He has held virtual town halls in local coffee shops and has continually advocated for immigrant rights, access to higher education and healthcare expansion.

Dominique Morgan is the National Director of Black and Pink, the largest prison abolitionist organization in the United States. Partnering his lived experience of incarceration as a youth (which included 18 months in solitary confinement), a decade of change making advocacy and background in public health, he continues to work in spaces of sex education, radical self-care, and youth development with intentions of dismantling the prison industrial complex and the impact it has on our community.. Mr. Morgan is a Young, Black and Influential Award recipient for Advocacy, Omaha Chamber Young Professionals Changemaker Award recipient, and NAACP Freedom Fighter Award, recipient.

Nite Caps with Maria Corpuz is a late night talk show focused on creating an accessible platform for the community to connect with leaders in an inclusive environment. Together, we will engage local politicians, artists, and community organizers on topics pertaining to current events and projects. Citizen participation and transparency between leaders and their community is encouraged.