Nite Caps - Faith and Spirituality

Join us live at OutrSpaces for Nite Caps with Maria Broski Corpuz.

TOPIC: Faith and Spirituality

GUESTS:

Taylor Keen

Uroosa Jawed

Amanda Ryan

Amber Stevens

With the holiday spirit upon many, some may be reflecting on their own spirituality and faith. We live in a country where we have the freedom of religion, to decide what best fits our moral compass. In our own community, we have seen anti-Semitic pamphlets in little, free libraries, the ongoing discussion of the Keystone XL pipeline, and swastikas in public parks to name a few. How do we foster a thriving spiritual community by being respectful of each other's personal choices?

Taylor Keen is a teacher, community builder, and Native American thought leader based out of Omaha, Nebraska. He is a member of both the Omaha Tribe and the Cherokee Nation. Taylor is a full-time instructor in the Heider College of Business Administration in Strategy and Entrepreneurship at Creighton University and also a faculty member of Creighton Native American Studies program. Keen is also President of Living Red, LLC, an entity whose mission is to propagate tribal seed sovereignty, the battle for tribal sacred geography and the seek cultural revitalization among tribal peoples.

A first-generation immigrant, Uroosa moved to the US from Karachi, Pakistan at the age of five years old with her parents. Uroosa began her career in philanthropy at the Islamic Society of North America, the largest Muslim organization in the nation. She joined Tri-Faith Initiative of Omaha in October of 2018 and is enthusiastic about working towards its mission of fostering empathy. A writer by avocation, her poetry has been published in Hoosier Lit magazine. She is currently working on her first manuscript which focuses on the recurring themes of diaspora, belonging and not belonging, and the conflicting feeling of being both an interloper and at home in the US.

Amanda Ryan will join the Tri-Faith Initiative in January 2019. She graduated with her B.A. in Religious Studies in 2013 and is currently a Sociology MA Candidate at UNO, completing her degree in 2019. Her research interests include religion in public life, human rights, race and religion. Presently, she is working on a research project about Latino Jewish identity and code switching. In 2018, she was selected to be a Jew v’Nation Fellow for the Union for Reform Judaism (URJ). The fellowship brought together 16 non-white Jewish professionals to grow community, engage in professional development, and create change for the larger Reform community. Amanda is politically active, chair of Young Jewish Omaha, and serves on the Omaha Public Schools Board of Education.

They/them Queer creator, painter, performance artist, musician, doula, teacher, and direct service activist currently residing in Lincoln. With themes of sexuality, gender, motherhood, spirituality, bodily autonomy, and healing woven through all that I do and create, I am always striving to process my own personal healing through creating art in however it needs to express itself, especially through performance art. As a performance artist, I often use this medium as an opportunity to actively dive deeper into my personal healing through ritual and reflection. I use performance as a platform to share an experience that is often hidden, and express these processes very publicly. My performances are bodily, visceral, cathartic, and intimate.

A $10 suggested donation supports the artists and OutrSpaces.

Nite Caps with Maria Corpuz is a late night talk show focused on creating an accessible platform for the community to connect with leaders in an inclusive environment. Together, we will engage local politicians, artists, and community organizers on topics pertaining to current events and projects. Citizen participation and transparency between leaders and their community is encouraged.