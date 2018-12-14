NMEP Annual Holiday Open House

The Venue at the Highlander 2120 N 30th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68111

Please join us on Friday, December 14, 2018 from 5:30PM to 7:30PM at the Venue at Highlander to show appreciation for all that have happened this year. We can hardly wait to share what we have accomplished together.

Schedule · Friday, December 14, 2018

5:30 PM - 5:35 PM

Welcome

5:35 PM - 6:05 PM

Entrepreneurship Invitational Powered by Wells Fargo - Feat: Chicken Coupe, It's So Sweet, Pan Y Leche, T's Cakes & TAYO

6:05 PM - 6:15 PM

No More Empty Pots Updates

6:15 PM - 7:30 PM

Thank You, Refreshments & Shopping at Entrepreneur Tables

Info
The Venue at the Highlander 2120 N 30th St, Omaha, Nebraska 68111
