NOISE Power Hour: Community Newsroom

NOISE is a community-led news initiative committed to strengthening information creation and distribution within North Omaha and across the city.

Power Hour is a weekly engagement created to bring journalists and the public together to discuss local issues and share resources and knowledge to foster better local reporting.

When people have a place to gather and share their perspective on news, media, and happenings within the community, we are better able to improve the conditions in which we live and the outcomes by which we are impacted.

What questions, problems, and/or ideas have been heavy on your mind? Bring them to Power Hour and we'll explore them together.

Power Hour is always free and open to the public. Children under supervision are welcome. Coffee and refreshments are available for purchase by our host, Drips.