North Omaha Neighborhood Leadership Academy

Registration is now open for the Fall 2018 Neighborhood Leadership Academy in North Omaha. The Neighborhood Leadership Academy (NLA) is a series of workshops focused on building organizational skills to grow capacity in neighborhood leadership.

In an effort to make these workshops more accessible, we are hosting NLA for the first time as one day event on Saturday, October 20th at Girls Inc. (2811 N. 45th St.)

Workshops were selected through a survey of community leaders and are designed to address local neighborhood needs. Workshops will be facilitated by experienced community leaders and participants will be able to choose which workshops will be most beneficial to them. The day starts at 8am and will wrap up at 3pm. Breakfast and Lunch will be provided. Childcare is also available.

Space is limited so register soon! Visit oneomaha.org/register to view the schedule and register.