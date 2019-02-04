O'leaver's Underground Comedy Presents: Mike O'Keefe

O’leavers Underground Comedy is a new comedy series brought to you by founding OK Party Member and national touring comic Zach Peterson. Some of the best and brightest touring comedians in the country will stop by O'leaver’s friendly and intimate basement to bring the laughs. Curated and hosted by professional comics, O’leavers Underground Comedy promises to bring you some of the best comedy shows in Omaha.

Mike O’Keefe is a young comic who prides himself on his original brand of self-deprecating jackasserey and a tireless work ethic. A former radio host, punk rock lead singer and college student (Graduated. Boom.), O’Keefe has made a name himself in the national comedy scene with multiple appearances on Sirius XM Radio and the new NBC streaming platform Seeso.

He has been vaunted as a “Comic to Watch” in both the Chicago Tribune and Detroit’s 944 Magazine. O’Keefe has also had the privilege of sharing the stage with such acts as Maria Bamford, Bo Burnham and Michael Ian Black, who were all very nice and complimentary to him. When Mike is not touring the nation’s top comedy clubs and smelly dive bars, he makes his home in Chicago where he has adopted the nickname “The Pride of Rockwell Avenue”. He performs regularly all over the city in a myriad of different shows, including Comedians You Should Know and Chicago Underground Comedy in addition to enjoying the local cuisine immensely.

His energetic stage presence and irreverently charming material keeps audiences on their toes and in stitches(yes, both of those things). With influences ranging from Don Rickles to Steve Martin to Patton Oswalt, it’s easy to see that Mike has heard of at least 3 other comics.

Featuring:

Cameron Logsdon

Haley Raven

Dusty Stehl

Hosted By: Zach Peterson