O'Leavers Underground Comedy Presents: David Rodriguez

Some of the best and brightest touring comedians in the country will stop by O'leaver’s friendly and intimate basement to bring the laughs. Curated and hosted by professional comics, O’leavers Underground Comedy promises to bring you some of the best comedy shows in Omaha.

IN 2015 DAVID RODRIGUEZ BURST ONTO THE COLORADO COMEDY SCENE BY WINNING DENVER COMEDY WORKS' PRESTIGIOUS NEW FACES COMPETITION (PREVIOUS WINNERS INCLUDE ADAM CAYTON-HOLLAND AND JOSH BLUE). IN 2016, HE PROVED IT WAS NO FLUKE BY TAKING 1ST PLACE IN THE STAND-UP SHOWDOWN AT THE DENVER IMPROV, AND THEN IN 2017 HE WON THE COMEDY WORKS' FUNNY FINAL FOUR AS A TEAM CAPTAIN. HE HAS PERFORMED ON THE BIRD CITY COMEDY FESTIVAL, HIGH PLAINS FESTIVAL, AND WAS RECENTLY SELECTED TO THIS YEARS LIMESTONE COMEDY FESTIVAL.

AUDIENCES OF ALL AGES AND BACKGROUNDS RESPOND TO HIS VIBRANT COMEDIC STYLE, WHICH IS A MIX OF ANIMATED STORY-TELLING AND FUN ACERBIC INSIGHTS INTO A WIDE RANGE OF TOPICS ULTIMATELY CENTERING AROUND BEING A RESPONSIBLE YOUNG PARENT LIVING IN A GENERATION WHERE GROWING UP IS GENERALLY FROWNED UPON.

David Rodriguez