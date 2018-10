& it's only just to end on the note of Two Ultimate Classics:

3pm: Frankenstein (1931-Remastered)

5pm: Halloween (1978)

We're slammin' out $1 Hamm's til' 7, $4 Mules & $1 off Shots all day, & a "Slasher" cocktail that'll take you to the grave! Plus, your Bartender BigBearhas a special treat for all his dedicated Movie-Monday Moguls.