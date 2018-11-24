Old Market Small Business Saturday

The Old Market 616 S. 11th Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68102

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 24

Mark your calendars for Saturday, November 24, for this year's Small Business Saturday event, when shoppers all across America are encouraged to "shop small" at local area businesses. Stimulate the economy from the ground up by supporting small businesses first.

Join us that evening for special festivities from 5 to 9 p.m. The lights will come on at dusk and the joyful sounds of wandering carolers will offer merriment along our brick-lined streets. Enjoy hot cocoa or some hot chestnuts from a street vendor, then meander down to find Father Christmas while checking out the delightful holiday window displays.

Come shop, dine, and celebrate this joyful holiday season in The Old Market.

See what holiday specials will be featured on the Old Market Small Business Saturday Facebook Event Page.

