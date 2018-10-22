Oleaver's Underground Comedy Presents: Carly Ballerini

O’leavers Underground Comedy is a new comedy series brought to you by founding OK Party Member and national touring comic Zach Peterson. Some of the best and brightest touring comedians in the country will stop by O'leaver’s friendly and intimate basement to bring the laughs. Curated and hosted by professional comics, O’leavers Underground Comedy promises to bring you some of the best comedy shows in Omaha.

Carly is a contributing writer for Cards Against Humanity and produces Arguments and Grievances and Ladylike in Chicago and has opened for Shane Torres and Hari Kondabolu and featured for Mary Mack and done a million festivals of note.

Carly Ballerini

Zach Peterson

Brad Stewart

Stephanie Finklea

James Lindsay

Hosted Mallory Wallace.