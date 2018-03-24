OM Center: The Art of Living

Workshop with Lama Losang

to Google Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 iCalendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00

OM Center 1216 Howard St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102

"The Art of Living" Workshop 

with 

Lama Losang

Saturday * March 24, 2018 * 9:30am-12 * 1:30-5:30pm 

$85 Adv / $95 after March 5th MUST RSVP

This weekend course is based on principals and practice of traditional Oriental healing principles thousands of years old and encompasses ways of healing the body, mind and spirit.

Open to all laypersons and professionals (CEU'S) 

Must RSVP because of printed materials 

CALL OM TO RSVP 402-345-5078

Learn:

Five Element Approach to a healthy lifestyle  

Meditation: Sitting and walking for serenity and peace of mind

Tai Chi * Chi Gong: Movements, gentle stretching, strength, 

    flexibility and balance

Acupressure massage: Self-healing and relaxation 

Psychology of Happiness: cultivating loving kindness and compassion 

Info
OM Center 1216 Howard St., Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
to Google Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00 iCalendar - OM Center: The Art of Living - 2018-03-24 09:30:00