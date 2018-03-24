OM Center: The Art of Living

"The Art of Living" Workshop

with

Lama Losang

Saturday * March 24, 2018 * 9:30am-12 * 1:30-5:30pm

$85 Adv / $95 after March 5th MUST RSVP

This weekend course is based on principals and practice of traditional Oriental healing principles thousands of years old and encompasses ways of healing the body, mind and spirit.

Open to all laypersons and professionals (CEU'S)

Must RSVP because of printed materials

CALL OM TO RSVP 402-345-5078

Learn:

* Five Element Approach to a healthy lifestyle

* Meditation: Sitting and walking for serenity and peace of mind

* Tai Chi * Chi Gong: Movements, gentle stretching, strength,

flexibility and balance

* Acupressure massage: Self-healing and relaxation

* Psychology of Happiness: cultivating loving kindness and compassion