Omaha Bug Symposium 2018

We are proud to announce that the fall 2018 Omaha Bug Symposium has been scheduled for Saturday, November 17th here at OutrSpaces! This is an adult-oriented event.

*Tickets: $10 pre-sale, $15 day of show*Lectures: Cave Drane and Andy Matz*Live Music: Wrong Pets*Game show live taping: Family Bug*Bug Art and Bug Costume contests *Exclusive bug art installations: Reagan D Pufall and Dave Goldberg *Entomophagy opportunities: Monica Ortiz and the OBS Bakers*Bug infused beverages *Refreshments provided by Upstream Brewing Company

This Bug Symposium will have all of what you know and love plus tons of new lecture material and activities. For the uninitiated, Omaha Bug Symposium is a local nonprofit whose mission is to provide opportunities for entomological education and recreation. Organized by co-creators Dave Crane and Andy Matz, the Omaha Bug Symposium events feature evenings of science lectures, live music, art and costume contests, entomophagy, and an overall entomological experience you’ll never forget (or find anywhere else, for that matter). This evening’s event includes entomology lectures by Dave Crane and Andy Matz, insect-themed live music, insect-infused treats, insect-themed art installation, and gifts/ merch available from the Omaha Bug Symposium Boutique. Come get buggy!

More event details to be announced soon! Pre-sales have begun! Limited entry. Reserve your spot now!

Pre-sale Link: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/omaha-bug-symposium-tickets-50373091272?utm-medium=discovery&utm-campaign=social&utm-content=attendeeshare&aff=escb&utm-source=cp&utm-term=listing

This event may contain graphic and triggering content. Viewer discretion is advised.