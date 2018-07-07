Omaha Diva Society Presents: Ladies of Hip Hop Night

Omaha Diva Society xx Third String Productions Omaha Presents: Ladies of Hip Hop Night

Tickets: $10On sale now: http://bit.ly/2qOJDJV

21+ / Doors at 8pm

Third String Productions Omaha presents….LADIES OF HIP HOP NIGHT! That’s right, a whole night dedicated to the queens of hip-hop. We’ll be bumping your favorite Rihanna and Nicki songs, while showcasing some of Omaha’s best female-owned businesses and sipping back a few drinks.

Grab yuh gurls and let’s do it!

A portion of all ticket sales will be donated to the Women’s Center For Advancement. The WCA is a very active group in our community that deserves our support. Please read more about them here and consider making a personal donation: https://wcaomaha.org/