Omaha Farmers Market - Aksarben Village

The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village will be open every Sunday from May 6th through October 14th from 9 a.m. - 1 p.m. on 67th & Center Streets.

Join us every Sunday and shop for fresh produce, herbs, meats, plants, baked goods, jams, jellies, coffee, cheeses, crafts and much more from over 110 local vendors!

We accept EBT cards! Take advantage of our EBT program and double your dollars with the three easy steps below! The Double Up Food Bucks program is funded by The Sherwood Foundation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

*First - EBT card users should start at the information booth (located in the intersection of Mercy & 67th Streets).

*Second - Purchase SNAP-eligible food tokens with your EBT card. The tokens are green and only come in $1 increments. In addition to these SNAP tokens customers will receive MATCHING funds in Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB). You will receive $1 in DUFB for every $1 you spend on SNAP tokens (up to $10 per market day).

*Third - Go shopping!

SNAP Tokens - ONLY eligible on produce, meat, baked goods, fruit or vegetable plants, packaged: coffee, tea, jams, jellies, honey, salsa, condiments, spices or snack foods.

DUFB Vouchers - ONLY eligible on FRUITS, VEGETABLES and HERBS!

The Omaha Farmers Market in Aksarben Village is sponsored by WOWT NBC Omaha, Sweet 98.5, University of Nebraska Omaha, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska, Security National Bank, Aksarben Village and The Sherwood Foundation.

For more information visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org