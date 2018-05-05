Omaha Farmers Market - Old Market

We're celebrating 25 seasons!

Join us every Saturday, May 5-October 13 from 8am-12:30pm, and shop for fresh produce, herbs, meats, plants, baked goods, jams, jellies, coffee, cheeses, crafts and much more from over 90 local vendors!

We accept EBT cards! Take advantage of our EBT program and double your dollars with the three easy steps below! The Double Up Food Bucks program is funded by The Sherwood Foundation and Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Nebraska.

*First - EBT card users should start at the information booth (located in the parking lot by the white shed).

*Second - Purchase SNAP-eligible food tokens with your EBT card. The tokens are green and only come in $1 increments. In addition to these SNAP tokens customers will receive MATCHING funds in Double Up Food Bucks (DUFB). You will receive $1 in DUFB for every $1 you spend on SNAP tokens (up to $10 per market day).

*Third - Go shopping!

SNAP Tokens - ONLY eligible on produce, meat, baked goods, fruit or vegetable plants, packaged: coffee, tea, jams, jellies, honey, salsa, condiments, spices or snack foods.

DUFB Vouchers - ONLY eligible on FRUITS, VEGETABLES and HERBS!

The Omaha Farmers Market in the Old Market is sponsored by WOWT NBC Omaha, Sweet 98.5, Park Omaha, Security National Bank, Old Omaha Association, Spinal Balance Health Center, Whole Foods Market, SP+ Parking and The Sherwood Foundation.

For more information visit www.omahafarmersmarket.org