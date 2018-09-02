Omaha NeighborFest

We have something for everybody:

- Get Out the Vote: register to vote, learn about candidates, and discover resources to encourage others to fulfill their civic duty and VOTE!

- Live Music! Featuring, Umoja Choir, Both, Delores Diaz and the Standby Club and many more.

- Interactive Public Art Project

- Demonstration projects to show what little steps you can take to make a big impact on your neighborhood's quality of life.

- Mini Grant Project Pitch- Give your 60 second pitch on a passion project and become eligible to apply for a mini grant.

- Vendors showcasing community resources and emerging entrepreneurs.

- Workshops to educate the public on tactical urbanism and neighborhood leadership strategies.

Hosted by North 24th Street Corridor Alliance, live music on North 24th & Burdette Streets and activities in surrounding area. In partnership with the Long School Neighborhood Association, Black Votes Matter, Omaha Economic Development Corporation, The Study, Hear Nebraska, Rabble Mill, Maha, and more to be announced.

Thanks to sponsors: AARP, NIFA, and The Neary Family!