Omaha North Hills Pottery Tour is a free self-guided tour of nineteen nationally recognized potters from across the region. They will display their work at four stops along Hwy 75: Big Table Studios, Dennison Pottery, Too Far North Wine Tasting, and The Florence Mill on October 6, 10-7 and October 7, 10-5.

Select early holiday gifts from a vast variety of pottery styles, both functional and sculptural. Chat with the artists to learn more about their inspirations and techniques. Get a look inside working clay studios and a Japanese style wood-fire kiln. Organize a party of friends, kick back, drink some wine, listen to some music, sample homemade soups, some wood-fired pizza, and enjoy this great fall opener. Download a map and read about the artists at https://www.onhpt.com.