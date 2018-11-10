Omaha Poetry Slam - November

The Omaha Poetry Slam returns to OutrSpaces.

The night will begin with an open mic at 7:30, and then a slam after the feature set. Poets in the open mic should prepare up to 5 minutes of material. Poets in the slam will have an opportunity to perform 1-3 poems, each up to 3 minutes in length. Poems in the slam must be original work and feature no props, costumes, additional voices, or musical accompaniment. Judges will be chosen from the audience, so folks in the crowd, you may be chosen to assign numbers to art. (Don’t worry, it’s fun!) There may be eliminations for competing poets, depending on the number of competitors. The winner of the slam will walk away with $40!

Admission is a suggested donation of $10 for both performers and audience members, and there will be refreshments available for donation as well.

Due to the nature of the open mic and slam, there may be challenging content in this show. All ages are welcome, but parental discretion is advised.