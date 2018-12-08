Omaha SantaCon, a holiday journey through Benson in support of local businesses and a charity drive, returns on Saturday, Dec. 8 from 6 p.m. to midnight!

Dress up in your favorite holiday attire and follow your North Pole Passport to collect stickers by making a purchase or donation to benefit charity at participating businesses. That sticker is also good for a free drink at that location. Earn enough stickers and you'll be entered into a raffle for various prizes at the end of the night!

Donations and proceeds will go to the Siena/Francis House.

This event is supported by O Comic Con.