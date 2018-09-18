Omaha Science Cafe-"Pain is Unavoidable; Suffering is Not”

Join Alison DeLizza, MA, PLMHP, and Jonathon Sikorskias, PhD, as they present, "Pain is Unavoidable; Suffering is Not,” (explore problematic patterns of thinking that make painful situations worse and how to work past them) at the next Omaha Science Café, on Sept. 18, 7 p.m., at the Slowdown.

Ali is a Predoctoral Intern in the Behavioral Pediatrics and Integrated Care rotation in the UNMC Munroe-Meyer Institute Department of Psychology. She completed her Master’s Degree and Doctoral coursework at Western Michigan University in Kalamazoo, MI. Her research focuses on understanding mechanisms of action in contemporary behavior therapies, transdiagnostic factors associated with depression and anxiety, and the use of Acceptance and Commitment Therapy with adolescents. Clinically, she specializes in treating adolescents with internalizing disorders.

Dr. Jonathon Sikorski is an emerging innovative educator, instructional design champion, and psychologist at the University of Nebraska Medical Center - UNMC. As director of wellness education for UNMC, Dr. Sikorski provides lectures and training's on building resiliency, work/life integration and stress management. He teaches within the psychiatry department; offering courses on intellectual and behavioral assessment, therapeutic techniques, wellness, resiliency training, and diversity issues in education. Dr. Sikorski has recently received grant funding to develop university-wide wellness e-modules, stress management curriculum, and to establish a biofeedback lab for academic training and research. He has been invited to speak both regionally and nationally on physician well-being and burnout.

Science Cafes involve a face-to-face conversation with a scientist about current science topics. They are open to everyone (21 and older) and take place in casual settings like pubs and coffeehouses. Each meeting is organized around an interesting topic of conversation. A scientist gives a brief presentation followed by a Q-and-A period.

Pizza will be provided for the first 50 people by the Nebraska Coalition for Lifesaving Cures.

The event is being held In partnership with the Omaha Community Playhouse and their production of "Fun Home."