The Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) celebrates its 44th year June 8-10 in Downtown Omaha. Voted Omaha's Choice and Best of Omaha for best festival, OSAF is Omaha's premier destination for arts and features a variety of entertainment. The Festival showcases 135 of the nation's finest visual artists, a stage full of rich multicultural musical performances, DIY station for adults to create and take home their own works of art, and a hands-on Children's Fair with an exclusive kids-only art-buying experience. Enjoy an ice-cold beverage in the World Music Pavilion while listening to a line-up of national, regional and local performers. In addition, TasteFest offers a variety of food vendors including Mexican, barbeque, Greek and traditional festival fare.

For more information, visit www.summerarts.org