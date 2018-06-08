Omaha Summer Arts Festival

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival is located in the heart of downtown Omaha on Farnam Street from 10th Street to 15th Street. Omaha, Nebraska 68102

The Omaha Summer Arts Festival (OSAF) celebrates its 44th year June 8-10 in Downtown Omaha. Voted Omaha's Choice and Best of Omaha for best festival, OSAF is Omaha's premier destination for arts and features a variety of entertainment. The Festival showcases 135 of the nation's finest visual artists, a stage full of rich multicultural musical performances, DIY station for adults to create and take home their own works of art, and a hands-on Children's Fair with an exclusive kids-only art-buying experience. Enjoy an ice-cold beverage in the World Music Pavilion while listening to a line-up of national, regional and local performers. In addition, TasteFest offers a variety of food vendors including Mexican, barbeque, Greek and traditional festival fare.

For more information, visit www.summerarts.org

