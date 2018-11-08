Omaha Table Talk: Race and Feminism

Omaha Table Talk 2018 - 2019: Race and Feminism

Join us as we examine the interlocking nature of oppression-incorporating race, gender and class. The differences in race, gender and class, deeply rooted in institutional structures, have created barriers in collaboration amongst equity-seeking individuals (aka feminists) and the ability to truly dismantle sexism.

5:45pm - 6:00pm | Check-in and get food

6:00pm - 7:30pm| Panel and Table Discussion

Omaha Table Talk is a program which ensures everyone has a seat at the table - inviting all to take part in an open and honest dialogue about race, ethnicity, and other forms of difference, while enjoying a complimentary meal.

This event is free, open to the public (age 15 and older), ASL interpretation available, wheelchair accessible, and vegan/allergy-friendly. Registration is strongly encouraged so that specific diet requirements can be taken into account.

Please address questions or concerns about this event to info@inclusive-communities.org.