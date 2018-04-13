Omaha Zine Fest - April 14

Zines seem like a creative and journalistic medium that would have fallen victim to the Internet age. In the DIY arts and music communities, though, zines — short for fanzines or magazines — are still vital, and to continue cultivating zine culture, Omaha Zine Fest is back for its third annual event this month at The Union for Contemporary Art. The six-hour event, running from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., is set up similarly to an indoor flea market, with creators lined up with zines and crafts at enough tables to fill the room. In past years, OZF has hosted tablers from states across the country, selling zines that covered anything from cats to sexual consent. This year, more than 100 zine creators will showcase their works, and more than a dozen workshops will be held throughout the day.

× Expand Omaha zine fest 2018