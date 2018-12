Omaha Zine Fest Pop-Up

No Cover / 7pm-12am / 21+

The last day for submissions for the 2019 Omaha Zine Fest is January 15th so we’re throwing a cocktail party on the 14th to celebrate. Shayne and Jon are creating a special cocktail menu for the night and OZF will be here with zines and merch for sale. 10% of the bar sales from the event will be donated to Omaha Zine Fest.