OneWorld Milagro Dinner

Each November, we invite our supporters to come together at our annual Milagro Dinner. This annual celebration honors OneWorld volunteers who make milagros (“miracles” in Spanish) happen for the most vulnerable children and families we serve. OneWorld provides top-quality, affordable health care to people who, because of their economic status, might otherwise fall through the cracks. With support from individuals and organizations who donate their time, we are able to create more milagros for our patients and ultimately build a healthier community for everyone.

In 2017, 41,868 individuals were able to receive care at OneWorld. With the help of miracle-makers like you, we can continue to provide quality, affordable care to all, regardless of status, identity or ability to pay. At last year’s Milagro Dinner, generous attendees, donors and silent auction participants raised $128,000 to support programs that provide essential services to OneWorld patients in need.

This year’s Milagro Dinner will take place on Thursday, November 8, 2018 and will feature guest speaker Laura van Dernoot Lipsky, founder and director of The Trauma Stewardship Institute and author of "Trauma Stewardship: An Everyday Guide to Caring for Self While Caring for Others."

Reserve your spot at the Milagro Dinner today by visiting http://bit.ly/OWMilagro or by contacting Fundraising and Events Specialist Kelsey Scroggin at (402) 502-8940 or at kscroggin@oneworldomaha.org.