Open Coffee After Hours: #MeToo

The B Side of Benson Theatre 6058 Maple Street, Omaha, Nebraska 68104

Civil dissonance and narrative empathy is how we humanize the issues that divide us in ways that move us forward. The national narrative around these issues is pressing us into a “divide and conquer” state rather that a climate of “exchange and build”. Now more than ever is it important to foster safe spaces to discuss these topics.

November 7th join host Rachel Fox for a special Open Coffee: After Hours discussing sexual violence and the impact of the MeToo movement with Intersectional gender equity facilitator, Shelley Henderson.

During the discussion we will open up Q&A to audience members. Those not able to attend, join us on LIVE at fb.com/OpenCoffeeOmaha at 6p and post your comments below in the livestream. Time permitting, we will take questions from viewers.

Schedule:5:45 Doors Open6:00 Interview Start

Attendance is FREE. Seating is limited to 1st 50 people with FULL HOUSE expected. Reserve your ticket on EVENTBRITE. 1 ticket per RSVP. Space permitting after 6pm: entry will be granted to those without prior RSVP at least 24 hours in advance.

Parking:FREE parking is available directly behind B-Side with entry to the event directly from the parking lot.

Rules of Engagement:RESPECT - Listen and be listened to. Refrain from excessive foul language and disruptive behavior. Essentially just follow the golden rule. Hosts reserve the right to remove anyone who is disrespectful.

