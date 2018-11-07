Open Coffee After Hours: #MeToo

Civil dissonance and narrative empathy is how we humanize the issues that divide us in ways that move us forward. The national narrative around these issues is pressing us into a “divide and conquer” state rather that a climate of “exchange and build”. Now more than ever is it important to foster safe spaces to discuss these topics.

November 7th join host Rachel Fox for a special Open Coffee: After Hours discussing sexual violence and the impact of the MeToo movement with Intersectional gender equity facilitator, Shelley Henderson.

During the discussion we will open up Q&A to audience members. Those not able to attend, join us on LIVE at fb.com/OpenCoffeeOmaha at 6p and post your comments below in the livestream. Time permitting, we will take questions from viewers.

Schedule:5:45 Doors Open6:00 Interview Start

Attendance is FREE. Seating is limited to 1st 50 people with FULL HOUSE expected.

RESPECT - Listen and be listened to. Refrain from excessive foul language and disruptive behavior.

