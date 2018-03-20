Open Coffee is an opportunity to get a meeting with our city's most impacting and influencial people. You'll hear their personal story and perhaps ask that key question that might inspire a new idea for you! All events are free and open to the public.

On Mar 20th, we'll get to sit down for Open Coffee with Christian Gray! In 2006 Christian accepted the role of Executive Director at inCOMMON Community Development. As a social capitalist who’s passionate about neighborhoods and, even more, the people who come together to form a neighborhood, he finds deep joy and satisfaction in the work of “alleviating poverty at a root level by uniting and strengthening vulnerable neighborhoods.”

In addition to his role with inCOMMON, Christian is also actively engaged in the civic life of his community. His current involvement includes serving on the Board of Directors for Neighbors United and as a Board of TrusteesMember for the Business Ethics Alliance. Christian also holds a Masters of Science degree in Urban Studies from the University of Nebraska at Omaha and is pursuing his second masters in Public Administration.

He is a graduate of the Nonprofit Executive Institute Class 3 and Leadership Omaha Class 33, a 2013 Omaha Jaycees TOYO recipient (and 2016 “Hall of Fame” inductee), and currently serves on the Board of Directors for Neighbors United.

------------------------------

"Open Coffee" with agenda

8a - Open networking

8:20 - Presentation and Q&A

8:45 - Intros & Community announcements

------------------------------

What is "Open Coffee"?It's about creating juxtaposing collisions of inspiring people - a catalyst to think outside the box and expose us to new connections. Every Tuesday leaders, entrepreneurs, activists, philanthropists and anyone invested in creating a better community gather for a casual coffee together. More info at Open Coffee Omaha Fb page

------------------------------

Who would you like to see present at "Open Coffee with"?Send us a message & let us know!