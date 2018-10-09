Opera in Conversation features three sessions in advance of each production featuring artists, scholars, and other public figures that foster cross-disciplinary explorations of artists, big questions, and concepts in Opera Omaha’s mainstage productions.
Session Two: Head of Music Sean Kelly will explore the verismo opera movement, including famous works and composers like Leoncavallo’s Pagliacci, and the elements of this musical style.
Info
Le Bouillon Howard St, Omaha, Nebraska 68102 View Map
Art