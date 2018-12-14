OSNS Presents: 4th Annual Hogwarts Yule Ball!

Attention: PLEASE READ ENTIRE DESCRIPTION FOR FULL DETAILS! TICKETS GO ON SALE FRIDAY AUGUST 24TH at 12AM! SPREAD THE WORD AND GET YOURS RIGHT AWAY! THEY WILL GO FAST!

***THIS IS AN 18+ EVENT!!!***

"The Yule Ball is of course a chance for us all to — er — let our hair down." - Minerva McGonagall on the Yule Ball.

Calling all Wizards, Squibs, and Muggles alike! The Yule Ball is a tradition of the Hogwarts Triwizard Tournament. It is a formal dance for all attendees of the famous wizarding school. Formal wear or themed costumes are highly encouraged! It is a chance to get lost in the merriment and magic of the holiday season in an homage to J.K. Rowling's captivating world of enchantment.

Here is what to expect....

-Brand new exciting and well known venue Sokol Auditorium and Underground! Both upstairs and Underground!!

- Live music/dj to set the mood and bring the magic- Aerial Acrobatics and more!

- AMAZING Hogwarts Decor! 3 separate areas with distinctly unique ambiances/aesthetics straight from the HP books and movies. (Sorting hat, House emblems, magical trinkets and baubles, projected effects, Yuletide decorations, and much much more!)

- Formal Wizard Cosplay Contest. Winner gets a $100 cash prize and two free tickets to next years ball!!

- Food provided by The Dire Lion Grille & Chippy, 402 BBQ, and Bangarang. Themed sweets available from Carnes Collective. Themed drinks and BUTTER BEER!!! Alcoholic drinks for all 21+ and Non alcoholic options for 18+ guests.

- Vendors selling themed Items from the Wizarding World- Commemorative photo booth with prints printed immediately!

- Ballroom dancing and great popular music to feel the magic to!! (more surprises to be announced!)

- Wizarding Themed Games and activities, performances by costumed characters, Wizard dating auction and more!!

- Tickets go on sale Friday, August 24th, at only $30! Only 1200 general admission and 200 VIP tickets will be available at $80. VIP Tickets will include a mailed high quality commemorative invitation in wax stamped envelope and a stuffed owl and souvenir Yule Ball personalized glass mug with your name and chosen house (email us your house, ticket number, and name after ticket purchase), and free food voucher for one of our vendors. Not to mention VIP priority entry to skip the main line and get VIP treatment at the event! These tickets will disappear quick like waving a wand and saying "Evanesco!" So get yours right away!!

***Stay tuned for more exciting announcements and updates as the holiday season approaches***