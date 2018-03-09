OutrSpaces – Launch Party on 13th Street!

– LAUNCH PARTY ON 13TH STREET – You're invited to join us for the first event in our new home on 13th Street in Little Bohemia, featuring CJ Mills and Chalis Bristol! More details to come.

Doors open at 6:30. Come tour the space, learn about our artist memberships, and mingle with the community! Performances will begin at 7:30.

A $10 suggested donation will support the artists. Any further donation will support OutrSpaces in our second year.