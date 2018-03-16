Join us at OutrSpaces for Outside Our Mind.

From the Artists: Outside Our Mind- An art showcase curated by Alajia McKizia, featuring three local women artists, whose work connects the dots separating the idea of art from your mind. Is art separate from your mind? A result of your thoughts? Is it a part of your mind that has manifested into the physical realm? Decipher for yourself at this night filled with art, music, dance, and refreshments!

8pm- Doors Open8pm to 8:50 pm- Time to mingle, get drinks, and view art in detail8:55 to 9:10 Brief Acoustic Performance by Thalia Rodgers9:10 to Midnight, Dj Set by Buddi3 Da Gawd, Time to dance, view art, chill out, and have a good time!

$10 Suggested Donation - All proceeds support the artists and OutrSpaces