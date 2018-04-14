The PACK A.D. / Brook Pridemore / Natural States

https://www.facebook.com/events/588780024794706/

The PACK A.D.

http://www.thepackad.com/home

from Vancouver, Canada

Destruction and melody, acid wit and bruising vocals-this is the Pack A.D. Singer/guitarist Becky Black and drummer Maya Miller have made a sound so gigantic, so fierce and raw and empowering, that it's easy to forget there are just two people behind this brilliant, carefully constructed havoc. Shredding and pounding their way through every song, the Pack A.D. swallows you whole inside their fearless Franken-blend of heavy psychpop/garage-rock. Their lyrics are wild nests, human and complex: darkly funny disclosures about depression; indictments of digital excess; grief-stricken fire bombs; sly crusades against stupidity. New record, Dollhouse, out October 13 2017.

Brook Pridemore

https://brookpridemore.bandcamp.com/

Brook Pridemore is a New York City–based songwriter, performer, and frontman, whose early work is affiliated with the antifolk movement. They released five albums on the Bronx-based record label Crafty Records, and was responsible for co-producing the much acclaimed Anticomp Folkilation album which has since become an underground cult classic.

Natural States

https://thenaturalstates.bandcamp.com/

Loud. Fuzzy. Punkish.